Lahore faces dangerously high level of smog

LAHORE - The air pollution in Lahore has increased to an alarming level as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city reached 483, the worst in the world in terms of pollution. A blanket of smog which had been hovering over Lahore since the last few days thickened on Sunday, causing thousands to complaints about breathing problems, eye irritation and reduced visibility on roads. The Met Office here has released a weather warning describing smog, comprising various toxic oxides including nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide and other aerosols– as a result of cold-high-pressure in the upper atmosphere. According to the Meteorological Department, in provincial metropolis on Sunday, the highest AQI was recorded at 594 AQI on Mall Road. Also, the Cantt area to 537 AQI, while Gulbarg recorded an AQI of 501. On early Sunday morning, smog covered various industrial and polluted areas and the rush at hospitals increased due to related diseases. The most affected areas included Manawan, Ravi Road, Salamatpura, Daroghawala, Nishtar Town, Badami Bagh, Shahdara and Thokar Niaz Baig, etc.