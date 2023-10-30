Lahore faces dangerously high levels of smog

LAHORE - The air pollution in Lahore has in­creased to an alarming level as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city reached 483, the worst in the world in terms of pollution.

A blanket of smog which had been hovering over Lahore since the last few days thickened on Sun­day, causing thousands to complaints about breath­ing problems, eye irritation and reduced visibility on roads.

The Met Office here has released a weather warn­ing describing smog, comprising various toxic oxides including nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide and other aerosols-- as a result of cold-high-pressure in the upper atmosphere.

According to the Meteorological Department, in provincial metropolis on Sunday, the highest AQI was recorded at 594 AQI on Mall Road, the Cantt area to 537 AQI, while Gulbarg recorded an AQI of 501. On early Sunday morning, smog covered various indus­trial and polluted areas and the rush at hospitals in­creased due to related diseases.

The most affected areas included Manawan, Ravi Road, Salamatpura, Daroghawala, Nishtar Town, Badami Bagh, Shahdara and Thokar Niaz Baig, etc.

Urban areas on weekend morning were worst hit by smog, said Nasim-ur-Rehman Shah, Environmen­tal Protection Agency (EPA) director. The situation is particularly bad at Yateem Khana Chowk, Azadi Chowk, and all busy arteries in the city.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has set the benchmark for suspended particulate matter at less than 150 micrograms per cubic metre In these areas, it has exceeded 370.

Residents of the affected areas have complained that there had been no improvement in the situation as the Environmental Protection Department (EPD) and other agencies were not paying heed to control smog in the city. The worst effects of smog are seen in morning hours.

According to environment experts, construction work across the city, burning of tires and tubes in fac­tories and the failure of the traffic police to remove substandard vehicles from roads are the main rea­sons for smog in Lahore. Health experts have ad­vised citizens to take precautions in going out of their homes.