Lesco detects 241 power pilferers on 51st day of anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 241 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 51st of the grand anti-power theft campaign. The LESCO spokesman told media here Sunday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against 239 electricity thieves, out of which 142 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 23 accused have been arrested. Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice. On the 51st consecutive day (Oct. 29) of the antipower theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 11 were commercial, 01 agricultural, 03 industrial and 226 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 7,577,848 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 14.748 million. He explained that LESCO charged Rs 296,000 detection bill against 1,500 units to an electricity pilferer in Raiwind area; Rs 286,840 fine in the form of detection bill against 6,352 units to a customer stealing electricity in Pattoki Okara; Rs 275,000 detection bill against 4,500 units to another power thief in Shahdara Lahore; and Rs 242,000 detection bill against 6,204 units to a power thief in Factory area Lahore. During the 51 days of grand antitheft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 21,923 power connections and submitted 21,702 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 20,884 FIRs have been registered, while 10,540 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 50,291,830 detection units worth Rs 1,863,832,884 to all the power pilferers.

LESCO reco vers Rs 9.9m from 332 de faulters on 46th da y of reco very campaign

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery) has recovered Rs 9.9 million from 332 defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- on the 46th day of its recovery campaign. The LESCO spokesman told media here Sunday that on the 46th day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.15 million from 47 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 2.72 million from 56 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly,