Matthew Perry, ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

LOS ANGELES - Matthew Perry, the beloved actor who starred as Chandler Bing on “Friends,” has died. He was 54. Police in Los Angeles are investigating Perry’s death, a law enforcement source told CNN. There is currently no foul play suspected, the source said, however, the incident remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department Robbery-Homicide Division. Perry died in an apparent drowning accident at his Los Angeles home on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Times, citing law enforcement sources. “We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family,” Warner Bros. Television Group said in a statement to CNN. “The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”