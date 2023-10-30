Maulana Tariq Jameel’s son Asim Jameel dies of bullet injury

KHANEWAL - Asim Jameel, son of known Islamic Scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel died of a bullet injury under mysterious conditions on Sunday evening.
According to Rescue 1122, Asim Jameel (40) was taken to Rural Health Centre Tulamba of Khanewal district in serious condition where he was declared dead by the doctor concerned.
District Police Officer Rana Umar Farooq took notice of the mishap and instructed officials of the forensic lab and crime scene unit to collect evidence. According to the district police, Maulana Asim Jameel had suffered bullet injury in the chest. He was rushed to the Tulamba Rural Health Center in critical condition where he succumbed to his injury. The police said that further investigation in the case was under way. Meanwhile, Maulana Tariq Jameel has requested to remember his son in prayers on this sad occasion. “May Allah grant my son a high place in Jannat al-Firdous,” he said in his account on X. According to the district police, Maulana Asim Jameel has committed suicide while according to the family sources he was accidentally shot dead by his own pistol. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi have expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the death of Asim Jameel. Expressing his condolence, the prime minister prayed for the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The information minister, in his condolence message, also conveyed sympathies to the bereaved family and said he shared their grief. He also prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss. The minister said the death of a young son was a big tragedy.