Maulana Tariq Jameel’s son Asim Jameel dies of bullet injury

KHANEWAL - Asim Jameel, son of known Islamic Scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel died of a bullet injury under mysterious con­ditions on Sunday evening.

According to Rescue 1122, Asim Ja­meel (40) was taken to Rural Health Centre Tulamba of Khanewal dis­trict in serious condition where he was declared dead by the doctor con­cerned.

District Police Officer Rana Umar Farooq took notice of the mishap and instructed officials of the forensic lab and crime scene unit to collect evi­dence. According to the district po­lice, Maulana Asim Jameel had suf­fered bullet injury in the chest. He was rushed to the Tulamba Rural Health Center in critical condition where he succumbed to his in­jury. The police said that fur­ther investigation in the case was under way. Meanwhile, Maulana Tariq Jameel has re­quested to remember his son in prayers on this sad occa­sion. “May Allah grant my son a high place in Jannat al-Fir­dous,” he said in his account on X. According to the dis­trict police, Maulana Asim Ja­meel has committed suicide while according to the fami­ly sources he was accidental­ly shot dead by his own pistol. Caretaker Prime Minister An­waar-ul-Haq Kakar and Care­taker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi have expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the death of Asim Jameel. Ex­pressing his condolence, the prime minister prayed for the departed soul and for the be­reaved family to bear the loss with equanimity, PM Office Media Wing said in a press re­lease. The information minis­ter, in his condolence message, also conveyed sympathies to the bereaved family and said he shared their grief. He also prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved fam­ily to bear the irreparable loss. The minister said the death of a young son was a big tragedy.