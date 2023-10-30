Monday, October 30, 2023
Mayor assures solution to students’ problems

APP
October 30, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali on Sunday assured the protesting students that their all problems related to the examination of MBBS and BDS and others would be resolved and in this con­nection, talks would be held with Governor KP and Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University.

Haji Zubair Ali visited Peshawar Press Club and held talks with the protesting students demanding delaying of examination of MBBS and BDS and oth­ers. The Mayor assured that examination would be delayed for 14 days and notification in this connec­tion would be issued in a day after his talks with Gov­ernor KP and Vice Chancellor KMU. 

The Mayor said that students should focus on their studies and don’t waste their valuable time. Prob­lems related to MBBS, BDS and other examinations under KMU will be solved very soon.

APP

