Mayor criricises JI leadership for doing politics of point scoring

KARACHI-Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab criticised the Jamaat-i-Islami leadership for failing to initiate development works in the towns it controlled and said that the party was just doing the “politics of point scoring”. He said this at a programme held to inaugurate a three-acre family park in the Saudabad area that falls within the jurisdiction of Korangi Town, which is being controlled by the JI. Criticising the JI-led town administrations, he said the party had so far failed to carry out development work in the towns under the control of its chairmen. “This is a three-acre park which was lying abandoned and I appreciate the efforts of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) which restored it in record time and added an effective recreational facility in the area for the people of this neighbourhood,” he said. “It’s the [Korangi] town where we [Pakistan Peoples Party] didn’t win. But today’s inauguration of a huge park is reflection of our determination that we believe in serving the people without any political biases,” he said.