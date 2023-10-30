MQM-P vows to fight for ignored Karachi’s rights

Mustafa Kamal accuses PPP govt of failing to address the port city’s basic issues.

KARACHI - The senior leadership of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan have called for empowerment and involvement of the people in shap­ing the future of Karachi which con­tributes a major share in Pakistan’s economy in shape of Rs1760 billion taxes to the national kitty.

The MQM leaders including Conve­ner Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Se­nior Deputy Convener Syed Musta­fa Kamal, Senior Deputy Convener Nasreen Jalil, Deputy Convener Dr. Farooq Sattar and Deputy Convener Anees Ahmed Qaim Khani expressed these views while addressing a his­toric public gathering at the Liaqua­tabad B-01 Area Students Ground here yesterday.

They also reiterated their commit­ment to a united, organized, and new MQM Pakistan, poised to lead the na­tion into a brighter future.

They reaffirmed the party’s commitment to Karachi’s prosperity and the rights of its citizens. They addressed the pressing is­sues of Karachi and voiced their vision for a united and organized Pakistan. In his open­ing speech, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui em­phasized that the city of Karachi, which con­tributes significantly to Pakistan’s economy, should receive equitable support and re­sources. He mentioned that Karachi contrib­utes Rs1760 billion to the national revenue but gets a tiny share in return. He vowed for a prosperous Karachi could only ensure fi­nancial and strategic stability of Pakistan.

In his address, Senior Deputy Convener Syed Mustafa Kamal highlighted Karachi’s potential to lead Pakistan in various as­pects and criticized the PPP government’s alleged failure in addressing the city’s chal­lenges, including water, sewage, and edu­cation. He rejected the 18th Amendment and called for a fair distribution of funds, asserting that the people must take to the streets to address these issues. Kamal also hinted at the possibility of amending claus­es in the Constitution regarding National Finance Comission and demanded for dis­trict-level allocation of funds to be written on it. MQM-P leader Nasreen Jalil under­lined the need to fight oppression through education and promised to serve the peo­ple. She stressed the inseparable bond be­tween MQM and Liaquatabad, emphasiz­ing their commitment to the betterment of the city and the nation. Addressing the ral­ly, Dr. Farooq Sattar emphasized the sacri­fices of Liaquatabad in the past and urged the recovery of missing persons from the area. He called for the city’s recognition as a first-class city, deserving investment and development. Dr. Sattar outlined MQM’s ac­complishments, including the recovery of missing individuals and their contributions to the national and provincial assemblies for the betterment for urban areas of Sindh.

Deputy Convener Anees Ahmed Qaim Khani invited journalists to witness the unity and determination of the people of Liaquatabad, demonstrating that the area belongs to its residents. He stressed the significance of the multi-religious and multi-ethnic platform created during the Palestine rally and MQM’s dedica­tion to representing the oppressed. This monumental rally showcased the sol­idarity, determination, and vision of the MQM-Pakistan leadership, setting a strong precedent for Karachi’s role in the nation’s development.