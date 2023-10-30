Monday, October 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Need urged to support research, development of seed technology

Need urged to support research, development of seed technology
Agencies
October 30, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Hightech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik Sunday urged to continue supporting research and development in seed technology, enabling farmers nationwide to harness the full potential of these remarkable innovations. He said hybrid seeds have made remarkable contributions in boosting agricultural production worldwide including Pakistan. Talking to a delegation of progressive farmers, he said in recent years, the agricultural sector has witnessed a transformative revolution in Pakistan due to the innovative advancements in seed technology, particularly the development and utilisation of hybrid seeds. He said its significance in enhancing agricultural productivity cannot be overstated. He said Guard hybrid rice seed, engineered through meticulous research and cutting-edge techniques, has proven to be a game-changer for farmers in Pakistan. Their unique genetic composition, combining desirable traits from different varieties, empowers farmers to cultivate crops that are more resilient, disease-resistant, and high-yielding, he remarked. This resilience not only ensures a stable food supply but also minimises the environmental impact of farming practices, he added. He said one of the most commendable aspects of these seeds is their adaptability to diverse agro-climatic conditions. Farmers now grow a variety of crops in regions where traditional seeds struggle to thrive. This adaptability fosters agricultural diversification, which is crucial for food security, he added. Moreover, the increased yield and quality of crops resulting from these seeds provide a sustainable solution to the growing demand for food in our ever-expanding population.

Pakistan apparel industry fully compliant with labour laws: PHMA

Tags:

Agencies

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1698568786.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023