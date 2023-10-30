NHA saves Rs1.5b through timely, amicable settlement with Chinese firm

ISLAMABAD - A timely intervention of an ‘amica­ble settlement’ with China Inter­national Water & Electric Corpora­tion by National Highway Authority avoided a loss of about Rs1.5 billion to the authority’s exchequer.

According to well-placed sources, NHA reached on an amicable set­tlement over an agreed amount of Rs2.85 billion just few days ahead of a judgment passed by the Islam­abad High Court in which it direct­ed to pay more than Rs4 billion to the said contractor and NHA’s exec­utive board also accorded approval in this regard in its recent meeting.

However, as the road authority had already reached an agreement with China International Water & Electric Corporation on a lesser amount, the concerned circles be­lieve that it has saved about Rs1.5 billion of NHA.

Though, as per the sources, there was a major role of backdoor di­plomacy with China to resolve all outstanding issues as confidence building measures to get more in­vestment in road infrastructure sector but the efforts of those who ‘alarmed the hierarchy’ in the past to go towards amicable settlement instead of lingering the case further must be considered.

A senior officer of the road au­thority has informed that the Ex­ecutive Board has also decided to initiate an inquiry to fix the respon­sibility on those who remained failed in early risk assessment in in­stant case and liabilities remained surging with each passing day.

The said contractor had built 58 kilometres long four lane Faisalabad–Gojra Section of the Faisalabad–Khanewal Motorway Project (M4) for which it was engaged by NHA in 2009 to complete the assigned por­tion of motorway in 36 months.

The project was funded by the Asian Development Bank and its original cost was around Rs10.3 bil­lion. According to initial agreement, it was to be completed in February 2013 but NHA extended its com­pletion timelines three times ie De­cember 2013, June 2014 and Janu­ary 2015.

Later on, the contractor had com­pleted the project in third extension of time in January 2015 and hand­ed it over to the NHA while a defect liability period also successfully ex­pired in January 2016.

NHA had supported the award of these time extensions to the con­tractor but resisted accepting that such time extensions could result in an award of idle time costs and prolongation costs in contractor’s favour, which resulted in a pro­longed dispute.

The China International Wa­ter & Electric Corporation first ap­proached Dispute Board for the set­tlement of its claim in respect of first extension in time, which by a majority of two to one decided in May 2014 that NHA is liable to pay Rs740 million to the contractor while minority view was that CWE should only be paid Rs330 million.

As the project was in execution phase, the authority instead of pay­ing as per the Dispute Board’s ma­jority decision, paved a middle way and released Rs330 million alone but after taking a bank guarantee equalling the amount.

But once the project completed, the dispute fell prey to red-tapism and the contractor approached international arbitration, which not only upheld the decision of the dispute board but also added tax, interest and other expendi­tures in total claim.

The contractor followed the same path to get its disputed amount for second and third extension of time as well and got decisions in his favour in 2019. According to them it was liable to be paid about Rs2.2 billion for the settlement of the whole dispute.

However, the authority instead of accepting its claim remained sit­ting on the file and just gained time by filing applications on wrong fo­rums that backfired as well till the change of government in 2022 that instructed it to settle such disputes with Chinese contractors.

Resultantly, a process for amica­ble settlement was started on war footing and just few days ahead of a conclusive court decision by a double bench of the high court, NHA and the contractor reached an agreed amount of Rs2.85 billion.

However, the Islamabad High Court in its decision directed to pay Rs3.43 billion, $10,703, and 657,704 GB Pounds in addition to $161,708 as costs of the arbitration and Rs2160000 in respect of legal fees incurred in Pakistan along with interest at the rate of 6% per annum from the date of the award till the date of payment.