Pakistan’s ongoing energy crisis

I am writing to express my pro­found concern about Paki­stan’s persistent energy crisis, an issue that continues to adversely affect millions of citizens across the nation. The chronic short­age of electricity and gas has far-reaching consequences for households, businesses, and in­dustries, impacting not only the quality of life but also hindering economic growth.

In recent years, Pakistan has faced frequent power outages and gas shortages, resulting in signif­icant inconveniences and a neg­ative impact on industrial pro­ductivity. Businesses struggle to operate efficiently, leading to un­employment and hampered eco­nomic growth.

To address this crisis, I urge the government and relevant author­ities to take immediate and com­prehensive action. This includes investment in energy infrastruc­ture, the development of renew­able energy sources, and mea­sures to reduce transmission and distribution losses.

Promoting energy conservation and efficiency is crucial. Encourag­ing the use of energy-efficient ap­pliances and practices can allevi­ate the strain on energy resources.

The media plays a vital role in raising awareness about the en­ergy crisis and holding authorities accountable for their decisions. Reporting on energy production, distribution, and necessary re­forms helps keep the public in­formed and engaged.

It is my hope that Pakistan unites to address the energy crisis urgent­ly. Sustainable solutions must be found to ensure a consistent and reliable energy supply, improve the quality of life for all citizens, and boost economic development.

KHAWAJA MOHAMMAD ALI,

Karachi.