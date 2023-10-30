Pakistan-Turkiye friendship a unique, unprecedented tale of mutual love: CM

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has congratulated the leadership and people on the Republic Day of Turkiye.

In his message on the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Turkiye, he said it is a matter of great rejoice for the Pakistanis as well. “Turkiye is an important Islamic country in the global scenario. Strenuous hard work of the people and leadership of Turkiye is worth appreciating. Pakistan- Turkiye friendship is a unique and unprecedented tale of mutual love. Turkiye and Pakistan always stand shoulder to shoulder with each other to provide assistance and cooperation in every time of difficulty and will continue to do so. Pakistan-Turkiye relationship is a magnificent blend of mutual love, brotherhood, trust and partnership. We earnestly endeavour for the promotion of mutual collaboration and brotherhood between Pakistan and Turkiye. We deeply extol the splendid services rendered by various Turkish institutions in Punjab,” he added. The chief minister highlighted that Pakistan and Turkiye have similar culture, history and civilization on account of which their friendship is exemplary. “I pray for a bright future of the people of Turkiye and further strengthening of Pakistan-Turkiye friendship,” he added. Meanwhile, The Planning and Development Board (PDB) Punjab has geared up its round the clock working to complete the 43 development projects in the province, within the timeline, official sources told mediamen on Sunday. It is worth to notify that in a recent meeting with PDB, the Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the progress on ongoing development projects across the province was reviewed in which the CM Punjab observed the development progress on 43 projects. The meeting was informed that 92 percent of the work on Shahdara Multigrade Flyover project, 65 percent on Imamia Colony Overhead Bridge had been completed. The construction of Akbar Chowk flyover and Bedian underpass had been completed 80 percent, Main Boulevard Gulberg to Walton Road 80 percent while Ghorra Chowk flyover had been completed 34 percent. The meeting reviewed the up-gradation of Services Hospital, Gangaram, Mayo Hospital, General Hospital, Lady Willingdon and other hospitals. A report was presented on the upgradation of Lahore Zoo and Safari Park while orders were issued to speed up the upgradation of Darbar Baba Bulleh Shah, Shah Shams Tabriz, Baba Farid and Bibi Pakdaman. Provincial Ministers- Bilal Afzal, Dr. Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Aamir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Chief Secretary and Secretaries of departments attended the meeting.