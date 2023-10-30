Monday, October 30, 2023
Pakistan-Turkiye friendship unique, unprecedented: Punjab CM

October 30, 2023
LAHORE   -   Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has congratulated the leadership and people on the Republic Day of Turkiye.

In his message on the 100th anni­versary of the Republic of Turkiye, he said it is a matter of great rejoice for the Pakistanis as well. “Turkiye is an important Islamic country in the glob­al scenario. Strenuous hard work of the people and leadership of Turkiye is worth appreciating. Pakistan-Turki­ye friendship is a unique and unprec­edented tale of mutual love. Turkiye and Pakistan always stand shoulder to shoulder with each other to pro­vide assistance and cooperation in every time of difficulty and will con­tinue to do so. Pakistan-Turkiye re­lationship is a magnificent blend of mutual love, brotherhood, trust and partnership. We earnestly endeav­our for the promotion of mutual col­laboration and brotherhood between Pakistan and Turkiye. We deeply ex­tol the splendid services rendered by various Turkish institutions in Pun­jab,” he added. 

The Chief Minister highlighted that Pakistan and Turkiye have similar culture, history and civilisation on ac­count of which their friendship is ex­emplary. “I pray for a bright future of the people of Turkiye and further strengthening of Pakistan-Turkiye friendship,” he added.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mo­hsin Naqvi summoned a special cabi­net meeting today (Monday). 

The budget of the coming four months of the current financial year 2023-24 will be approved during the meeting. Provincial ministers, advis­ers, chief secretary, IG, chairman P&D, secretaries of departments concerned and senior officials will attend.

