Pakistani envoy lauds Iran’s support for Kashmir struggle

TEHRAN - Pakistani ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu has appreciated Iran’s support for the freedom struggle in Kashmir.

“We are very grateful to the Iranian nation and leadership especially Supreme Leader (of the Islamic Revolution) Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei for con­stant support to the freedom struggle in Kashmir and insistence on resolution of the issue to the will of the people,” Mudassir Tipu said on Sunday.

The ambassador made the remarks while address­ing a ceremony in the Pakistani embassy in Tehran to commemorate Kashmir Black Day, an occasion used by the Pakistani people and government to support Kashmir’s struggle to become either independent from India or to join Pakistan.

“Pakistan is committed to the Kashmir cause and we honour their sacrifices,” he noted.

“We have sensitised the issue of Kashmir with comi­ty of nations, think tanks, opinion makers, and civil so­ciety. We have raised the voice of our Kashmir breth­ren at multiple fora and have repeatedly appealed to the international community to address the disturb­ing situation in Jammu and Kashmir,” said Tipu.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the envoy referred to a meeting held earlier this month between Paki­stani Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and his Ira­nian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian in Jed­dah, Saudi Arabia, saying that the two countries have a lot in common with regard to the conflict in Pales­tine where the Israeli regime has been attacking the civilians in Gaza for the past three weeks.