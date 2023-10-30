Parliament should not stay locked, says PPP

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yester­day said that the parliament should not stay locked due to de­lay in elections.

Malaika Reza, the Central Sec­retary for Human Rights of the PPP, said it was the responsibili­ty of the Election Commission to announce the date and schedule of general elections while adher­ing to the constitution. “Delay­ing elections means a deviation from the constitution. Conduct­ing elections to select only one individual constitutes a depar­ture from the constitution,” she said in a media interaction.

Malaika Reza said the pad­locking of the Parliament House was an insult to the public. She emphasized that any form of au­tocracy was dangerous for the country and society. “At this time, only the Pakistan People’s Party is discussing the announcement of the date for the general elec­tions so that the people can have the opportunity to elect their preferred government,” she added. Malaika Reza contended the constitution holds a pivotal role for the state and the people. “Therefore, it is crucial to follow the constitution. The constitu­tion is the guarantee of human rights,” she maintained.

Her comments came as Presi­dent Arif Alvi claimed that gen­eral elections “seem difficult” to be held in January. “I don’t believe the elections (will take place in the last week of January). I think that the supreme judiciary has taken notice of it and it will issue an apt order,” Alvi said in an in­terview. His statement came de­spite the Election Commission of Pakistan last month announcing general elections in January next year without giving any exact date. Alvi said “harsh weather” in the hilly areas of the coun­try in January may be cited as a reason for delaying the polls. He also called for transparent elec­tions and a level playing field for all political parties. Currently, an interim government led by Care­taker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar is ruling the country following the dissolution of the National Assembly, on August 9.

President Alvi had dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of then Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, clearing the way for a national vote within 90 days as required by the Constitution. However, the Council of Com­mon Interests, a constitutional body made up of the Prime Min­ister and the Chief Ministers of all provinces, approved the con­troversial results of a new na­tionwide census ahead of the dis­solution of parliament, making it certain that elections will not be held within the Constitutional period. Following the Council of Common Interests decision, the ECP also needed at least four more months to notify new con­stituencies in the country in ac­cordance with the latest census.