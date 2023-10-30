“Man-made disasters are the price of the

advance of human civilization. The factories that produce plows also produce swords.”

–Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

The Great Molasses Flood of 1919, a tragic and bizarre event, occurred in Boston’s North End. On January 15, a massive tank containing 2.3 million gallons of molasses burst, unleashing a wave of viscous syrup that surged through the streets at a speed of 35 miles per hour. This sticky tsunami destroyed buildings, overturned vehicles, and claimed 21 lives while injuring over 150 people. The catastrophe led to numerous lawsuits, demanding accountability from the United States Industrial Alcohol Company, which owned the tank. The disaster sparked changes in engineering standards and regulations, serving as a grim reminder of the consequences of negligence in industrial practices.