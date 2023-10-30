Pebble Breaker lift LSC Polo in Pink trophy

LAHORE-Team Pebble Breaker defeated Lahore Smart City by 5-3 to lift the coveted trophy of the Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink Tournament 2023 here at the Lahore Polo Club on Sunday.

Chairman of Lahore Smart City, Zahid Rafiq, graced the event as the chief guest. The occasion was attended by prominent figures including MD Muhammad Jahanzeb Zahid, Chief Financial Officer Zahid Arif, Chief Operating Officer Imran Zahid, Lahore Polo Club President Azam Hayat Noon, executive committee members, families, children, and a multitude of passionate polo lovers.

The event also drew the presence of foreign women polo players and renowned showbiz personalities, with notable attendees like Juggun Kazim. The day began with a spirited javelin competition, followed by an exciting motorcycle parade that thrilled the spectators. The main final kept the audience on the edge of their seats. Pebble Breaker exhibited exceptional gameplay, ultimately defeating Lahore Smart City by 5-3. Bilal Haye was the standout performer, contributing three goals, while Ahmed Ali Tiwana struck a brace for Pebble Breaker. For Lahore Smart City, Farooq Amin Sufi, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi, and Agha Musa converted one goal apiece.

In the Subsidiary Final, Team FG Polo defeated DS/Sheikhoo Steel by 8-5½. The prize distribution ceremony concluded the event, with shields and prizes awarded to the winners, runners-up, and top performers by the esteemed chief guest.