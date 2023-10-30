PFC taking steps to address issues of skilled manpower

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Sunday said that the council was making efforts to address the issue of a skilled workforce for the development of the local furniture industry. He said that the furniture industry was currently grappling with a shortage of skilled workers, leading to significant delays in meeting export targets. Chairing a board of directors meeting, he said this shortage has posed a substantial challenge for the industry, hindering production capacities and impacting the timely delivery of orders. He said PFC recognises the urgency of addressing this issue and is actively exploring measures to enhance skill development programmes, collaborate with vocational training institutes, and attract more talent to the furniture sector. He said overcoming this skilled labour deficit is vital not only for the growth of the furniture industry but also for fulfilling export commitments, ensuring customer satisfaction, and bolstering the country’s economy. The PFC is committed to finding sustainable solutions and fostering a skilled workforce to boost productivity and meet international market demands effectively, he added.