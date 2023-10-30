PIA flight operations partially normalise amid fuel supply restoration

After the improved fuel supply from Pakistan State Oil (PSO) the domestic and international flight operations of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) are partially getting back on track.

According to the PIA’s spokesperson, a total of 45 flights were scheduled to operate domestic and international operations.

“The flights to and from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Gilgit, and Skardu will be operated,” a PIA spokesperson stated.

Adding that, “the PIA will also resume its international flights to and from Jeddah, Madinah, Bahrain, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur.”

The PIA spokesperson said that the flights of the national flag carrier will be restored, once the flow of fuel supply becomes normal.

Earlier to this, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has cancelled 650 flights in the past 13 days due to the unavailability of fuel.

The national flag carrier is facing arguably its worst crisis in history as Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has cut the fuel supply over unpaid dues.

Six Karachi-Islamabad flights including PK-300, 368, 308, 301, 369 and 309 have been cancelled.

Karachi-Lahore bounds flights PK306, 307, 503, 504, 536 AND 537 have also been cancelled by the national flag carrier amid fuel woes.

Apart from domestic, eight international flights from Karachi to Damam and Islamabad to Dubai have also been cancelled.

Sources said the PIA will operate 15 flights today, while the flight operations will return to normalcy from tomorrow after fuel supply from Pakistan States Oil.