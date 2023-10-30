PM felicitates Turkiye on 100th Republic Day

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Min­ister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday ex­tended his heartiest fe­licitations to Turkiye on the celebrations of the 100th Republic Day.

The prime minister, on X posted that Paki­stan and Turkiye were celebrating a centu­ry of Turkish resilience and progress and cher­ishing the unique bond their nations shared.

“Looking forward to enhancing our collabo­ration and wishing Tur­kiye more prosperity in the years to come. Ya­sasin Pakistan- Türkiye Kardesligi!” he further added. The caretak­er prime minister also quoted a video message uploaded by the Anado­lu Ajansi, Turkish state news agency.

In his message, the prime minis­ter, on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan, extended the heartiest felicitation to President Re­cep Tayyip Erdogan and the brother­ly people of Turkiye on the historic occasion of 100th Republic Day.

The prime minister said that it gave him immense pleasure to under­score that this historic and unparal­leled bonds of brotherhood had trans­formed into ever-growing strategic partnership. “This strategic partner­ship is not only a source of strength for the people of the both countries, but also a contributing factor to the peace, prosperity and stability of our region, undergoing unprecedented transfor­mation,” he added. The prime min­ister further said that on this special day, he expressed his sincere admira­tion for the progress, Turkiye achieved and his confidence in its bright future ahead. He prayed that the next centu­ry be filled with even greater accom­plishments, prosperity and unity for the people of brotherly Turkiye.