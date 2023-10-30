PML leaders call for immediate action to stop Israel brutality in Gaza

LAHORE - Leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Shafay Hussain, have issued a plea for immediate action in response to the brutality in Gaza. They have called upon the United Nations to protect the lives and assets of Palestinians and take measures to halt Israel’s attacks on Gaza. In the event that Israel fails to comply with UN resolutions, they have advocated for the swift imposition of sanctions. While addressing a demonstration outside the Lahore Press Club, held in solidarity with Palestine, Chaudhry Sarwar, the former Punjab Governor, pointed out that although the people of the United States and European nations stand in solidarity with Palestine, their governments continue to support Israel. Despite global protests against Israel’s actions, the ongoing violence persists. He firmly stressed the need for sanctions to be imposed on Israel if it refuses to adhere to United Nations resolutions.

Chaudhry Sarwar emphasized the importance of unity within the Muslim Ummah to champion the cause of an independent Palestinian state, highlighting that mere verbal expressions of support are insufficient. He declared unwavering commitment, stating, “We will stand by the Palestinian people until they achieve their freedom.” He underscored the collective responsibility and expressed his regret at the international community’s passive stance regarding ongoing Israeli oppression. Israel has unlawfully occupied seventy- five percent of Palestinian territory since 1948.

He questioned the world about the prolonged Israeli brutality in Palestine, challenging whether any other nation could perpetrate such actions. Drawing from his experience of visiting Palestine ten times during his tenure as a British Parliament member, Chaudhry Sarwar painted a grim picture. He witnessed firsthand the dire conditions in Gaza, where two million people are effectively confined in a prison, suffering from hunger and gunshot wounds. Shockingly, the wounded in Palestine lack access to vital medical care.