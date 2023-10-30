PMS officers decide to move SC against DMG officers’ hegemony over postings

LAHORE - The civil officers belonging to the Provincial Management Service across Pakistan during a meeting of All Pakistan Provincial Civil Services Association (APPCSA) held in Islamabad on Sunday decided to approach the Supreme Court, asserting that Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) officers were receiving the share what they considered an unfairly high number of posts in the provinces. A long-standing concern of the PMS officers has been that, in accordance with the Civil Services Rules of Pakistan (CSP) 1954, the appointment of PAS officers in the provinces should be limited to 115 in Punjab, 85 in Sindh, 67 in KPK, and 50 in Balochistan.

The meeting was attended by PMS officers from different provinces, and a consensus was reached to reinstate the All Pakistan PMS Coordination Committee. Fahad Ikram Qazi, a provincial civil service officer from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was appointed as the coordinator of the All Pakistan PMS Officers Coordination Committee.Additionally, a strategy for the PMS Coordination Council was devised during the meeting. Under this strategy, provincial civil services throughout Pakistan will collectively file constitutional petitions in the Supreme Court to challenge the dominance of the District Management Group (DMG) over them.

Moreover, the association has chosen to engage with political parties and advocate for inclusion of administrative federalism in the election manifestos of these political entities. The PMS officers’ association has committed to persist in their administrative struggle to institutionalize civil service and bring substantial reforms to the civil service sector in Pakistan, with the goal of safeguarding the interests of PMS officers.

As part of this initiative, the next meeting of this focal agitation by All Pakistan Provincial Civil Services Association (APPCSA) against PAS will be convened in Peshawar. Also, the PMS officers engaged in discussions on various subjects related to civil service reforms, administrative federalism, issues faced by officers in various provinces concerning appointments and promotions, and the root causes of misgovernance in provinces where PAS chief secretaries hold dominant positions. Serious concern was expressed over the deliberate withholding of promotion board meetings for more than 100 vacancies above grade 18 in Punjab over the past 7 months.