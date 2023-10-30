President wants doctors to focus on preventions, not curative medicines

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday, while holding doctors responsible for a lack of public awareness, stated that doctors were more focused on curative medicines instead of preventive advices.

Addressing an event titled ‘Spirit of Female Enterpreneurship and Medical Leadership’ at a local hotel here, the president said that the onus was on the doctors to bridge information gap to overcome health challenges, including mental health and breast cancer, being faced by public in almost every household.

President Alvi said that the information techology and artificial intelligence were the modern tools to deal with health challenges. He said that no solution was possible without them.

“Every household is under mental stress,” he observed, adding that it was the responsibility of doctors to educate their patients about preventive measures.

He said the government had launched a helpline through an application titled ‘Hamraaz’ to meet the challenge of mental health and the people, who were facing mental illness or depression, could use it.

He said that Hamraaz was launched during the tenure of former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. He further said that they did not have any rivalary in the matters related to public interest.

He said that the telemedicine, which emerged in Pakistan during the pandemic of COVID-19, was the need of the hour.

Dr Alvi also stressed the need for quality education and health, saying the country could not develop without them.

Earlier, the president distributed shields to the female doctors and appreciated their online services for patients.