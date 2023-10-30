Punjab cabinet to approve 4-month budget today

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi has convened a special meeting of the provincial cabinet scheduled for Monday (today). The meeting’s agenda includes the approval of the budget for the next four months of the ongoing financial year, 2023- 24. In attendance will be provincial ministers, advisers to the Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary, the Inspector General of Police for Punjab, the Planning and Development Board chairman, secretaries of relevant ministries, and other senior officials.