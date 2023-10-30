QAU to host seminar on FATF's upcoming on-site evaluation of India

The Quaid-e-Azam University is hosting an international seminar on November 1 to discuss the expected outcomes of FATF’s on-site evaluation of India scheduled for next month.

A delegation from Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global money-laundering and terrorist financing watchdog, will visit India for an on-site evaluation in November as a part of its ongoing assessment.

The FATF team will carry out an assessment of anti-money laundering and terror financing measures taken by the country.

According to media reports, India’s assessment will be based on 11 immediate outcomes laid down by the FATF, including stringent anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing frameworks.

Being held by QAU’s School of Politics and IR Department, the seminar will be attended by around 300 PhD scholars, renowned journalists and international delegates.

Prominent key speakers include Federal Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti, Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Waqar Masood Khan, Professor Dr Baqir Malik of the Concordia University, Canada and others.