Qureshi moves IHC for post-arrest bail in all cases

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday moved Islamabad High Court for post-arrest bail in all cases registered against him.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the plea with objections.

Chief Justice Amer Farooq said the petitioner had not attached documents in order which resulted in raising objection. He asked the lawyer to refile the application after arranging the documents in orderly manner.

The counsel for Qureshi said his petition was a matter of urgent nature and requested the court for issuance of a notice. The chief justice asked the counsel to resubmit the plea after doing the needful so that the court could issue a notice over that.