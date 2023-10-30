Monday, October 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Qureshi moves IHC for post-arrest bail in all cases

Qureshi moves IHC for post-arrest bail in all cases
Web Desk
2:55 PM | October 30, 2023
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday moved Islamabad High Court for post-arrest bail in all cases registered against him.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the plea with objections.

Chief Justice Amer Farooq said the petitioner had not attached documents in order which resulted in raising objection. He asked the lawyer to refile the application after arranging the documents in orderly manner.

The counsel for Qureshi said his petition was a matter of urgent nature and requested the court for issuance of a notice. The chief justice asked the counsel to resubmit the plea after doing the needful so that the court could issue a notice over that.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1698644946.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023