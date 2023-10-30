Recruitments in health sector to be made on merit: minister

Federal caretaker Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Monday said that the recruitment of heads of major hospitals would be undertaken as per the recruitment rules.

The minister, in a media briefing, said that the recruitments would be made strictly on merit following the due process and procedure.

“We want to make it clear that we are working in accordance with the law, and all recruitments would be made on merit.”

Dr Jan said, “We want transparency to improve the health system.”

He said that necessary instructions for initiating the process for filling the posts of various cadres had been issued.

The minister said, “The government believes in upholding utmost transparency and merit in recruitments.”

He said steps had been taken to increase facilities in the public sector hospitals.

He said an MRI machine had been inaugurated at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to facilitate patients.

Dr Jan said that he had received complaints that the MRI machine at the hospital was out of order for the past four years.

He said that reforms in the health sector was his top agenda and mission.

He added that without reforms, improvement in the health sector was not possible.