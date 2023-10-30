Renowned Sindhi writer Wali Raam passes away

HYDERABAD-Renowned Sindhi writer, Translator and Scholar Wali Raam Walabh passed away at the age of 92 in Hyderabad on Sunday. He was born on 8th August 1941 in Tharparkar, His family stayed in Sindh after India’s Partition in 1947. He was a great Scholar, writer and poet. Walabh got early education in Thar Sindh then in Sachal College and Sindh University. He did his MA in urdu Literature, and Sociology and secured the first position in MA Mass Communication and LLB Degrees. Besides Sindhi and Urdu, he had command of Sanskrit, Dhatki, Gujarati and Punjabi. Wali Raam served as a publication officer in the Institute of Sindhology and Deputy Director of Sindh Museum Hyderabad. He has written and translated dozens of books. Wali Raam Walbh was an extremely soft-spoken person with a pure mind and tender heart. Funeral rites will be held in the Hala Nakaa area of Hyderabad.

BILAWAL GRIEVES

OVER DEATH OF PROF SHAHIDA QAZI

Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of Professor Shahida Qazi. In a condolence message here, he said that late Shahida Qazi played an important role in eradicating gender discrimination in Pakistani journalism. He said that the deceased had valuable services in the field of teaching. Bilawal said that being the first woman reporter of Pakistan, the late Qazi opened doors for the woman in the field of journalism. He prayed for her higher place in Jannah and patience for the bereaved family.