Rs419.5m fine imposed on 3,331 electricity thieves: Fesco

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Electric Supply Com­pany (FESCO) has imposed Rs 419.5 million fine on 3,331 electricity thieves during the last 51 days.

FESCO Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Sunday that the com­pany was pursuing a vigorous anti-theft drive these days in its eight dis­tricts. The company imposed fine on pilferers under the head of detection units of 902.2 million and recovered Rs 240.4 million from pilferers. The company also got registered cases against 3,218 accused, and 2,726 of them were arrested by the police.

The spokesman said the FESCO teams caught 22 electricity thieves during the last 24 hours, who were stealing electricity through various modes including direct supply. The company imposed Rs.1.941 million fine on the electricity thieves in respect of more than 41,000 detec­tion units. He said that in Faisalabad district, up till now, 1,081 electric­ity thieves were caught and handed down fine of more than Rs.134.8 million under 2.891 million detec­tion units. He said that 344 elec­tricity thieves were caught in Jhang district so far and fined more than 1215,000 detection units amounting to more than Rs.51.4 million.

Similarly, 352 electricity thieves were caught from Bhakkar and hand­ed down with a fine of 892,000 detec­tion units amounting to Rs.46 million. In Chiniot district, 365 electricity thieves were handed down with more than 1109,000 million detection units amounting to Rs.51.4 million.

Meanwhile, more than 370,000 de­tection units amounting to Rs.17.9 million was imposed on 111 electric­ity thieves caught from Khushab dis­trict. In Mianwali district, 417 elec­tricity thieves were caught and more than 911,000 detection units amount­ing to Rs.41 million were imposed on them as fine. In Sargodha district, 364 electricity thieves were caught and fined with more than 870,000 detec­tion units amounting to more than Rs.39.1 million. In district Toba Tek Singh, 264 electricity thieves were caught and handed down with more than 666,000 detection units amount­ing to Rs.33.4 million, he added.

FESCO ISSUES SHUTDOWN SCHEDULE

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Com­pany (FESCO) has issued a shutdown notice for Tuesday for necessary re­pair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines. According to the no­tice issued by the company, power supply from Sir Syed and Tata Bazaar feeders linked with 132-KV Factory Area grid station will remain sus­pended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. while S-II feeder attached with Scarp Colony grid station, Kanwanwala feeder connected with 132-KV Lalian grid station, Khan­nuana feeder originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Abdullah Fiber, Iqbal Rice Mills, Jhumra Road/Raza, Faisalabad Road, Badshahi Masjid, Beeranwala, Lahore Road, Sakhi Ab­dul Wahhab, Dawar, Shah Burhan, Jani Shah, Jhok Millian, Jhang Road, Rajoa and WASA Tube Well feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Bun­galow, City Mamonkanjan, Ghausia Colony, al-Awal, Khawaja Habib Ullah and Khuda Yar/Masoor feeders at­tached with 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Pir Salah-ud-Din feeder connected with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Depot Bazaar and Nishat Mill-1 feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Hajwairi Park feeder linked with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station, Chenab Steel, Ghazi Abad, Ashraf Abad, Mughal Pura, Mis­aq-ul-Mall, Rehmat Abad and Johar Colony feeders attached with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Jhumra Road feeder connected with 132-KV SPS grid station, Edan Valley, Makkoana, Sultani Elasto, Jaranwala Road, Akbar, Lal Kothi, Nazir Shaheed and Kararwa­la feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday (October 31).