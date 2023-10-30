Monday, October 30, 2023
Sedition case filed against PTI chief’s counsel in DI Khan

APP
October 30, 2023
DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -   A sedition case has been registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief’s Counsel Sher Afzal Khan Marwat for inciting people and spreading hatred against institutions. According to police, the case was registered against Marwat at Saddar Police Station on a report of a citizen named Abdul Majeed son of Abdul Hameed resident of Shorkot for inciting hatred against national institutions through his YouTube channel. The accused incited people to leave their houses and to start a movement, the FIR read.

APP

