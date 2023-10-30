Senate voices concerns over Israeli atrocities, calls for immediate ceasefire

The Senate on Monday expressed concerns over Israeli atrocities against innocent people of Palestine, and called for immediate ceasefire and providing essential humanitarian aid to alleviate their suffering.

The House reiterated the necessity for international bodies to uphold justice and support the establishment of a free Palestine.

The special session was requisitioned to debate the current situation in Palestine.

Taking part in the debate, Leader of the House Senator Ishaq Dar brought attention to the urgent Gaza issue, underscoring his proactive efforts to address the matter.

He revealed that he had dispatched a letter on October 19, advocating for a Senate session dedicated to the Gaza crisis.

The senator emphasised the pressing need for immediate action, urging all stakeholders, including the United Nations and other international agencies, to actively engage in resolving the conflict and supporting the people of Palestine.

Highlighting the escalating humanitarian crisis, Dar stressed the importance of granting the people of Palestine the fundamental right to live in peace within an independent state.

Expressing solidarity with the Palestine cause, the senator condemned the relentless Israeli bombing, which had led to the tragic loss of over 8,000 lives.

He lamented the recent bombing of a hospital that resulted in the devastating loss of more than 500 people, including patients and medical staff, and called it a stark violation of humanitarian norms.

On his turn, Leader of the Opposition Dr Shahzad Waseem emphasised Pakistan’s deep historical and religious affiliation with Palestine, condemning the atrocities committed against the innocent Palestinian populace.

He echoed the sentiments of the global community, emphasising the need for unrestricted protests, both within Pakistan and abroad, to highlight the gravity of the situation.

Former prime minister and Senator Yusuf Raza Gilani denounced the dual standards employed by certain Western powers, and urged for concerted international efforts to achieve an unconditional ceasefire and establish a complete independent Palestinian state.

Gilani criticised the increase in US funding to Israel despite the continued atrocities, highlighting the need for a more balanced and principled approach to the conflict.