Shabbir claims title in Defence Raya Open Golf   

LAHORE - The grand finale of the 2nd Defence Raya Open Golf Championship concluded in remarkable fashion at the splendid par-72 Defence Raya Golf and Country Club Golf Course. As the championship entered its final day on Sunday, Shabbir Iqbal (Margalla Greens) had a one-stroke lead over his talented rival M Alam from Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Club, and a two-stroke advantage over the dynamic Ahmed Baig (Royal Palm). The day’s competition between Shabbir, Alam and Ahmed was nothing short of a gritty battle. When the final 18 holes concluded, Alam and Shabbir were tied. Following the tournament’s rules, they entered a sudden-death playoff on the 18th hole, where Shabbir (274) played better golf that earned him another championship victory. Alam (274) had to settle for the runner-up position while Ahmed Baig (Royal Palm) finished third (276).