Sialkot Health Dept directed to follow rules for submission of service books, bills, claims

SIALKOT - District Accounts Officer Sialkot has is­sued directions to submit service book, claims, bills and payment of dues as per prescribed rules and regulations to Health Department. The District Ac­counts Officer vide letter No.DAO/SLK/ADMIN/HM/256 warned the District Health Officer of the Health Department to submit the service book, dues and change forms of all government employ­ees to the Accounts Office through the designated persons of the department so as to prevent corruption, disappear­ance of essential records and misuse of documents including service book. It should be noted that in the above mentioned letter, it has been mentioned that the two employees named Meysam Raza and Mohsin had come to the ac­count office without informing the of­fice with the service book, dues bills, which is an illegal matter, so according to the rules and regulations, the salary and other documents were nominated, should be submitted by individuals so that important matters like timely payment of salaries, pension, gratuity and commutation of pension can be completed efficiently. It should be re­membered that due to laxity of various departments retired employees have to face problems due to complaints re­garding gratuity, pension matters.