Sialkot police seize illegal weapons, alcohol, and drugs in operations leading to 16 arrests

SIALKOT - Significant police operations led to the recovery of illegal weapons valued at lakhs of rupees, along with 28 liters of alcohol and over five kilograms of drugs, resulting in the arrest of 16 suspects.
• Ten liters of alcohol were seized from Mubasher at the Hajipora police station, Gohadpur, Moradpur police station.
• One bottle of liquor was found in the possession of Saeed, Adnan, and Atif. Naveed from the Marala police station area was caught with a pistol and two bullets.
• Adil from the Kotli Saida Mir area had 220 grams of hashish.
• Muzamil from Begowala police station area was apprehended with a pistol and two bullets. Five liters of alcohol were confiscated from Waseem in the Airport area.
• Intizar Hussain in the Sadar Pasrur area was found with two kilograms and 300 grams of hashish.
• Usman from the Badiana area was detained with five bottles of alcohol. Shan Ali, also from the Badiana area, was carrying a gun and two cartridges. Faisal, Yasir, and Kaleem, from the Charwa area of Sabz Peer police station, were each arrested with pistols and bullets.
• Ilyas was arrested with 400 grams of hashish. Ali Nauman was found with a pistol and three bullets.