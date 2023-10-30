Monday, October 30, 2023
Sialkot police seize illegal weapons, alcohol, and drugs in operations leading to 16 arrests

Our Staff Reporter
October 30, 2023
SIALKOT  -  Significant police operations led to the re­covery of illegal weapons valued at lakhs of rupees, along with 28 liters of alcohol and over five kilograms of drugs, resulting in the arrest of 16 suspects.

• Ten liters of alcohol were seized from Mubasher at the Hajipora police station, Gohadpur, Moradpur police station.

• One bottle of liquor was found in the possession of Saeed, Adnan, and Atif. Nav­eed from the Marala police station area was caught with a pistol and two bullets.

• Adil from the Kotli Saida Mir area had 220 grams of hashish.

• Muzamil from Begowala police station area was apprehended with a pistol and two bullets. Five liters of alcohol were con­fiscated from Waseem in the Airport area.

• Intizar Hussain in the Sadar Pasrur area was found with two kilograms and 300 grams of hashish.

• Usman from the Badiana area was de­tained with five bottles of alcohol. Shan Ali, also from the Badiana area, was car­rying a gun and two cartridges. Faisal, Yasir, and Kaleem, from the Charwa area of Sabz Peer police station, were each ar­rested with pistols and bullets.

• Ilyas was arrested with 400 grams of hashish. Ali Nauman was found with a pistol and three bullets.

Our Staff Reporter

