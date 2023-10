SIBI - Federal Minister for Railways Shahid Ashraf Tarar and Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki inaugurated Sibi to Harnai railway train service after 18 years from District Sibi. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said restoration of train service will provide better transport facilities to people besides creating job opportunities. He said that the government is taking every possible step to facilitate people of the province.