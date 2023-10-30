Sindh announces retake date of MDCAT 2023

KARACHI-The Sindh government on Sunday announced re-conducting the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2023 on November 19. The Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) will re-conduct the MDCAT at Karachi Expo Centre from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As per the provincial health department, all the candidates will go through a strict body search before entering the examination hall.

Bringing mobile phones, calculators and other electronic devices will be strictly prohibited. In addition to this, the candidates’ parents and relatives will not be allowed to stay in or around the examination centre. Earlier this month, Sindh caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqir cancelled the results of MDCAT 2023 conducted on September 10 due to leakage of papers four to five hours before the start of the test.

Besides that, dozens of students were arrested for cheating via Bluetooth devices during the MDCAT held at different centres across Pakistan.