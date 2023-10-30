Monday, October 30, 2023
Sindh Graduate Association, Roshan Taraa School hold awards ceremony

APP
October 30, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD -The Sindh Graduate Association (SGA) and Roshan Taraa School Secretariat hosted a ceremony to honour and commend teachers and students for their outstanding performance. The event held at Mumtaz Mirza Auditorium was graced by Secretary General SGA Peeral Khan Khoso, Commissioner Hyderabad Hyder Shah, Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi, Social activist Abdullah Kohistani and a large number of teachers and students. The commissioner gave away best teacher and students awards while Students belonging to different Roshan Taraa Schools of Sindh presented tableau delivered speeches and received applause from the audience.

