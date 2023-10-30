Monday, October 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Six dead, 1,268 injured in 1,167 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

Staff Reporter
October 30, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   At least six persons were killed and 1268 injured in 1167 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of them, 624 people with serious injuries were shifted to hospitals, while 644 victims with minor injuries were treated at the sites by rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals. Furthermore, the analysis showed that 601 drivers, 35 underage drivers, 161 pedestrians, and 512 passengers were among the victims. The statistics show that 258 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 285 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 83 in Faisalabad with 92 victims and Multan with 67 accidents and 69 victims. According to the data 1,043 motorbikes, 70 rickshaws, 104 cars, 18 vans, seven buses, 26 trucks and 104 other types of vehicles and carts were involved in the accidents.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1698568786.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023