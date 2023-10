A special anti-Polio campaign begins in three districts of KP and 10 districts of Balochistan is being started today.

According to Emergency Operation Center Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, during the 5-day campaign more than one point two million children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio vaccine drops.

In Balochistan, polio vaccination campaign is being conducted in Awaran, Dera Bugti, Gwadar, Hub, Jafarabad, Naseerabad, Sohbat Pur, Khuzdar, Lasbela and Usta Mohammad districts.