Sri Lanka U19 square one-day series 2-2 against Pakistan U19  

KARACHI - Sri Lanka U19 defeated Pakistan U19 by three wickets in the fourth one-day at National Bank Stadium, Karachi levelling the five-match series with a game to go. Shahzaib Khan dazzled with the bat, hitting a magnificent half-century. However, it was overshadowed by Sri Lanka leg-spinner Malsha Tharupathi’s four-wicket-haul, which awarded the visiting team their second victory of the series. Pakistan, put into bat, were dismissed for 186 in 43.1 overs on the back of Tharupathi’s outstanding bowling effort, as he returned with 4-17. He was supported by Ruvishan Perera, who picked up two wickets. Shahzaib Khan top-scored for Pakistan U19, hitting 80 off 111, including 4 fours and 3 sixes. Captain Saad Baig hit 53-ball-45 while Riazullah Khan retired hurt after scoring 14 of 22. Although Sri Lanka had a faltering start to the chase, solid knocks by Dinura Kalupahana (61) and Rusanda Gamage (46) allowed the visitors to surmount the target in 40.4 overs, losing seven wickets over the course of the innings. Pacers Aftab Ahmed and Ubaid Shah took three and two wickets respectively.