Monday, October 30, 2023
'Tariq Jamil's son was suffering from severe depression'

'Tariq Jamil's son was suffering from severe depression’
Web Desk
October 30, 2023
National

Yousaf Jamil, the elder brother of Maulana Tariq Jamil, has rejected the “negative” reports surrounding Asim’s death saying he died by suicide and did not have enmity with anyone.

The religious scholar’s son committed suicide at his residence in Talamba, their native town in Punjab, the police had said following an initial investigation of the incident on Sunday.

Yousaf, in a video message on Monday, said Asim was suffering from severe depression since childhood and his illness worsened in the last six months.

He said his younger brother was undergoing Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) for his illness.

“[But] giving an electric shock to him [Asim Jamil] did not help,” he added.

Yesterday, Yousaf said his late brother was alone at home and he shot himself with a security guard’s weapon as he “could not bear the pain and suffering”.

Yousaf said his bother did not have enmity with anyone nor did anyone attack him.

“It was his destiny and we are satisfied with this decision of Allah,” he added.

According to Multan’s Regional Police Officer (RPO) Captain (retd) Sohail Chaudhry, “The DPO [district police officer] has seen a CCTV footage that shows Asim Jamil committing suicide.”

He was of the view that Asim shot himself in the chest. The police officer also said that they were sending the footage for forensic analysis.

RPO Chaudhry further said that Asim was a psychiatric patient and had been under medication for many years. He took his own life with a 30-bore pistol, the RPO said, adding, “Asim asked his domestic help — Imran — to bring the pistol”.

Giving details of the tragedy, the police officer said that when Asim turned the muzzle of the gun towards his chest, the domestic help asked him not to do so.

“He married a girl of his choice but they later divorced,” the RPO added.

Earlier, the noted religious scholar took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and announced the death of his son, saying: “My son Asim Jamil passed away in Tulamba [Khanewal, Punjab] today.”

Web Desk

National

