Tayyab Ikram's journey to becoming the President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) is a testament to his unwavering dedication, passion, and profound understanding of the sport. As a prominent figure in the field of field hockey, his leadership has brought about remarkable changes and innovations to the sport at both the international and grassroots levels.

In November 2022 ,Tayyab Ikram was elected as the President of the FIH, the governing body of international field hockey. His presidency marked a turning point for the sport. Under his guidance, the FIH initiated several groundbreaking initiatives to promote and strengthen field hockey worldwide.

Tayyab Ikram recognized the need to expand the reach of field hockey beyond its traditional strongholds. He spearheaded efforts to introduce the sport to new regions and countries, leading to the growth of field hockey as a truly global game.

Investing in Youth Development: Acknowledging the importance of nurturing young talent, Ikram initiated various youth development programs and academies. These programs aimed to identify and train the next generation of field hockey stars.

Ikram recognized the importance of modernizing the sport. Under his leadership, the FIH embraced and enhancing marketing ,coach education, technology, making use of data analytics, live streaming, and social media to engage with fans and increase the sport's visibility.

Tayyab Ikram made it a priority to promote gender equality and inclusivity in field hockey. He advocated for equal opportunities for both male and female players and took steps to eliminate discrimination within the sport.

Recognizing the importance of sustainability, Ikram pushed for environmentally responsible practices within the sport. Under his leadership, the FIH took steps to reduce the ecological footprint of field hockey events.

As Tayyab Ikram's tenure as FIH President continued, the sport of field hockey flourished. His visionary leadership and relentless dedication to the sport earned him global recognition and respect.

Looking ahead, Ikram envisions a future for field hockey that is even more inclusive, sustainable, and technologically advanced. He aims to solidify field hockey's status as a premier international sport and continue to inspire the next generation of players, administrators, and fans.

In conclusion, Tayyab Ikram's presidency at the FIH has had a profound and lasting impact on the world of field hockey. His commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability has helped the sport reach new heights and secure its place as a global sporting phenomenon. With his unwavering dedication and visionary leadership, Tayyab Ikram remains a driving force behind the evolution of field hockey on the world stage.