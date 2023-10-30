Tongshogur a picturesque bounty of nature

CHITRAL - A Tourist Place of Chitral Garam Chashma (Hot Spring) “Tongshugur” of Bhisti Valley in lower Chitral is one such tourist place and a charming place situated at an altitude of 16000 feet above sea level.

According to a report, a tourist spot “Tong­shogur” was founded by the local tourists of Chitral, there is less oxygen and the route is very difficult, due to which tourists and the media teams are facing serious difficulties.

He said this scenic tourist spot was still unexplored and no one of the media had arrived here for its coverage before our team. When our team reached here, the people of the area welcomed them warm­ly with great joy.

Giving the details of the tourist spot, he said this eye-catching place is located at an altitude of 16000 feet above sea level while there is greenery and wildflowers every­where.

Very cold and clean water comes out from the foothills of the mountains, while this water flows in a circle like a snake, so this meandering canal adds to the beauty of the area.

He said that the mountains are covered with snow which presents a very attractive look and Tirich Mir Mountain looks like a small mound from here.

Here in this field, there are medicinal plants like onion that grow naturally and also taste like onion, while this onion-like herb was used as medicine in past.

According to the local people, “Tong­shogur” was also the summer pasture of the people of Bhisti Valley where the local peo­ple used to bring their cattle for grazing and as it was their summer pasture, they col­lected milk and made cheese, butter, curd, and milk items from it.

In the past, wildlife also existed here in this tourist spot, which was hunting le­gally by foreigners in hunting trophies and local people to earn a lot of money in this way.

Emeralds and other precious stones and minerals are also found in this area in the surrounding mountains. The sound of clear and cool water waterfalls in the nearby are­as is like a natural music sound of trumpets.

The local people demand that the tour­ism department pay attention to this area and organize a tournament or a traditional sports event here so that this beautiful area can also attract tourists and develop by pro­moting tourism.

In this beautiful place, local people cele­brate a picnic and also put Bhangra and per­form folk dance here, they added.