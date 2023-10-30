Turkey celebrates centenary under shadow of Gaza war

ISTANBUL-Turkey marks its centenary as a post-Ottoman republic on Sunday with somewhat muted celebrations held under the shadow of Israel’s escalating war with Hamas militants in Gaza. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be front and centre of day-long events that both honour the secular republic’s founder and play up the achievement of the Islamic-rooted party running Turkey since 2002. Erdogan and World War I-era military commander Mustafa Kemal Ataturk have become the seminal figures of the modern Turkish state. Ataturk is lionised across Turkish society for driving out invading forces and building a brand new nation out of the fallen Ottoman Empire’s ruins in the wake of World War I. Turkey was formed as a Western-facing nation that stripped religion from its state institutions and tried to forge a modern new identity out its myriad ethnic groups. It eventually became a proud member of the US-led NATO defence alliance and a beacon of democratic hopes in the Middle East. But Ataturk’s social and geopolitical transformation of the overwhelmingly Muslim nation created divisions that weigh on Turkish politics to this day.