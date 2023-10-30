Two abducted footballers recovered: Commissioner

QUETTA - Commissioner Sibi division on Sunday said that Balochistan’s two footballers kidnapped a month back have recovered. As many as 24 footballers who were on their way to participate in the qualifying round of the All Pakistan Chief Minister Gold Cup Football tournament were kidnapped by unknown armed men in the Sui Tehsil of Dera Bugti. Among them, 18 were released and six were taken away by the kidnappers. Soon after the incident, the law enforcement agencies launched an operation to trace the abductees. The manhunt resulted in the recovery of four of the six kidnapped footballers. “Two remaining footballers were recovered from Dera Bugti’s Pirkoh tehsil last night,” Commissioner said adding they had been handed over to their relatives early on Sunday morning. It is to be mentioned here that six footballers were abducted in Dera Bugti’s Jani Bair area while they were travelling to Sibi to participate in the qualifying round of the ‘All Pakistan Chief Minister Gold Cup’ football tournament. Armed men intercepted the vehicles in which the players were travelling and took the footballers away at gunpoint, sources said. Five of the six players were identified as Aamir Bugti, Faisal Bugti, Sohail Bugti, Yasar Bugti and Sheraz Bugti. Four out of six abducted footballers were rescued by the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in an operation on September 29. Joint efforts of the LEAs, local administration and the provincial government bore fruit to recover the abducted footballers. The recovered footballers were safely reached their homes. The authorities said that the two remaining footballers will also be rescued. Earlier in the month, Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said that an operation was underway in Balochistan’s Dera Bugti to recover six footballers, who were kidnapped while on their way to Sibi.