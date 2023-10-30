Monday, October 30, 2023
Two abducted footballers recovered in Balochistan’s Dera Bugti

Two abducted footballers recovered in Balochistan's Dera Bugti
Agencies
October 30, 2023
DERA BUGTI  -  Two footballers, who were abducted last month (September) in Baloch­istan’s Dera Bugti, were recovered, provincial authorities said on Sunday.

Last month, six footballers were kidnapped by unknown armed men in the Kachhi canal area of Sui Teh­sil of Dera Bugti district while they were en route Sibi to participate in the qualifying round of the All Paki­stan Chief Minister Gold Cup Football tournament.

They were travelling with other members of the Dera Bugti district football team when they were kid­napped by armed men in the Jani Pedi area of Sui Tehsil.

Sources had media that around 24 players were on their way to Sibi when a group of armed men intercepted their vehicle and took them away at gun­point. However, later, kidnap­pers released 18 players but kept six, all of whom were from Dera Bugti and Sui areas, they had added. Subsequent­ly, an operation was launched for the recovery of the athletes. Last month, four of the six foot­ballers were recovered and handed over to their families. Speaking to a media outlet on Sunday, Sibi Division Commis­sioner Bashir Ahmad Bangulz­ai said the two remaining foot­ballers were recovered from Dera Bugti’s Pirkoh tehsil last night. He said the local admin­istration handed them over to their relatives early on Sunday morning. “Law enforcement agencies and local administra­tion played an important role in the recovery and further in­vestigations are under way,” the commissioner said. He added that security forces had conducted intelligence-based operations in more than 18 ar­eas after the kidnapping and ensnared the abductors, which led to the September 29 re­lease of the four athletes.

Agencies

