UNSC again meets today as 8,000 Gazans die in Israeli strikes

World body meeting called on China, UAE request n War going to be long, warns Benjamin Netanyahu n Hamas claims more strikes on Israeli forces n WHO reports Gaza hospitals are overwhelmed with patients.

ISLAMABAD/ GAZA - The United Nations Security Council will hold another emer­gency meeting on the Palestin­ian-Israeli conflict on Monday (October 30), on the request of China and UAE.

The meeting has been called after Isreal announced to launch ground offensive into Gaza any time.

Pakistan has been also invit­ed in the meeting where its Per­manent Representative Munir Akram is expected to speak on the latest situation in Gaza.

The main focus of the meeting is to get a similar resolution ad­opted which was passed by the UN General Assembly, Munir Akram told The Nation on phone from New York.

He hoped that a resolution would be adopted without being vetoed for which hectic diplo­matic efforts are being made by envoys of several countries for immediate ceasefire.

Ambassador Munir Akram said United Nations is deeply con­cerned on humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip where hospitals and shelters have been bombed with suspending electricity and water supplies which has made the sit­uation worse for the Gazans.

On the other hand, IDF spokes­person Daniel Hagari from Gaza said in a statement said that ci­vilians in northern Gaza and Gaza City should temporari­ly move south of Wadi Gaza to a safer area where they can re­ceive water, food, and medicine.

The fresh direction came when the Gazans death toll crossed 8,000 - half of whom are chil­dren, according to the Hamas-led Gaza Health Ministry.

“Tomorrow, the humanitari­an efforts to Gaza, led by Egypt and the United States, will be ex­panding,” he added.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the war in Gaza is “going to be long.”

Bibi said the goals of this stage of the war are to destroy Hamas and return the hostages the mil­itant group took on October 7 and still holds in Gaza. Netanya­hu confirmed he spoke with family members of the hostages and said he vowed to them that he would exhaust all options to return their loved ones home. Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement his country had entered “a new phase in the war.” The offi­cial said Israel “attacked above ground and below ground. We attacked terrorist operatives at all levels, in all places. The instructions to our forces are clear: the operation will contin­ue until a new order is given.”

Hamas has said its fighters are engaged in “heavy fighting” with Israeli forces in Gaza after Israeli military deployed more ground forces across the Pal­estinian territory.“Our fighters are currently engaged in heavy fighting with machine guns and anti-tank weapons with the in­vading occupation [Israeli] forc­es in northwest Gaza,” the Ezze­dine al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement. Israel unleashed a massive bombing campaign af­ter Hamas gunmen stormed across the Gaza border on Oc­tober 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and seizing 230 hostages, according to Israeli of­ficials. Since then, relentless Is­raeli strikes on Gaza have killed more than 8,000 people, half of them children, the Hamas-con­trolled health ministry in the territory said yesterday.

Despite increasingly frantic ap­peals for an end to the violence, Israel says it is intensifying its ground operations, while con­tinuing to pummel Gaza from the sky. Hamas authorities reported Sunday a “large number” of peo­ple killed overnight in strikes on two refugee camps in northern Gaza.Israel’s Home Front Com­mand earlier warned residents in the southern cities of Ashdod and Ashkelon of incoming mis­sile and rocket attacks. The Pal­estinian Ministry of Health has raised the death toll from the on­going Israeli aggression to 8008, with concerns of a significant in­crease as thousands are feared buried under debris.

Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreye­sus said families in Gaza “are not safe” after contacting offi­cials on the ground as commu­nication is being restored in the region. He took to X (formerly Twitter) saying that hospitals in Gaza are “overwhelmed with patients” prompting the urgent need for more health supplies.

On the other side, Israeli army has warned Palestinians to evacuate the Al-Quds hospi­tal and bombarded the areas near the hospital, Arab media reported.The World Health Or­ganization (WHO) expressed concern over the Israeli army’s threat to evacuate the hospi­tal. It is impossible to evacu­ate the hospital without endan­gering the lives of the patients, WHO said. Furthermore, the Is­raeli army claimed that there is no shortage of food, water and medicine in Gaza, a claim that has been contested by their ally USA.US officials said that ac­cording to reliable internation­al partners in Gaza, shortag­es of food, water, and medicine persist in the area. According to US national security spokes­man Jack Sullivan Kabayan said Sunday that Israel must distin­guish between Palestinian citi­zens amid the ongoing conflict.

He added that Hamas fighters and that Israel should take all possible measures to keep civil­ians and combatants separate in the Gaza conflict. Sullivan added that the Israeli Prime Minister also called for an end to the vi­olence of extremist Jewish set­tlers against the people of the West Bank. On the other hand, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that 94 trucks of relief goods have arrived in Gaza from Rafah Crossing, with ten more trucks to arrive soon.

The United Nations (UN) has also warned that “civil order” was starting to collapse in Gaza after thousands of people ran­sacked its food warehouses in the war-torn Palestinian terri­tory.The UN Relief Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNR­WA) said wheat, flour and oth­er supplies had been pillaged at several warehouses. “This is a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down after three weeks of war and a tight siege,” said UNRWA’s Gaza chief Thomas White. One of the ware­houses in the central town of Deir al-Balah had been used to store supplies from humanitar­ian convoys that began cross­ing into Gaza from Egypt on Oc­tober 21, it said. “Thousands of people broke into several UN­RWA warehouses and distri­bution centres in the middle and southern areas of the Gaza Strip, taking wheat flour and other basic survival items like hygiene supplies,” UNRWA said.

Meanwhile, Palestine Tele­communications (Paltel) an­nounced in a post on its Face­book page that land line, cellular and internet connectivity were gradually being restored after being severely disrupted Com­munications in Gaza were par­tially restored on Sunday morn­ing. Paltel said in its statement Sunday: “Despite the serious­ness of the field situation, our technical teams were and are still doing everything in their power to repair as much dam­age as possible to the network, as much as possible and within the available capabilities,”

The Jawwal, NetBlocks Tele­communication Company also announced that its telecommu­nication services were gradual­ly being restored. On the other side, pro-Palestine demonstra­tions around the world contin­ue demanding Israel to cease its bombing of Gaza, which is now in its third week of escalation.

Gaza suffered a total commu­nication blackout Friday night, cutting off its residents from the rest of the world as a result of Israel’s bombardment, a move which was protested by global citizens. Pro-Palestine protest­ers in London, New York, and Turkey took to the streets in huge numbers to call out Isra­el’s war crimes in Gaza.