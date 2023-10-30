WHO chief says evacuation threats to Al-Quds hospital in Gaza 'deeply concerning’

The report from the Palestine Red Crescent Society on the evacuation threats to Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza is “deeply concerning,” the WHO chief said on Sunday.

“We reiterate - it’s impossible to evacuate hospitals full of patients without endangering their lives,” Tedros Ghebreyesus said on X.

He added that healthcare must always be protected under International Humanitarian Law.

Earlier, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said Israel threatened to bomb the medical facility in Gaza and demanded an "immediate evacuation."

We received "serious threats from the occupation authorities to immediately evacuate Al-Quds Hospital in the Gaza Strip, as it is going to be bombarded," the humanitarian organization said on X.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) also voiced concern regarding the matter, urging de-escalation.

"I am deeply alarmed to hear that Palestine Red Crescent Society teams at the Al-Quds Hospital have again this morning been told to immediately evacuate," IFRC Secretary-General Jagan Chapagain said on X.

"I cannot stress this further," he said and added: "There is an urgent need to de-escalate to protect civilian lives, hospitals and doctors."

Israel claims Hamas operates beneath hospitals and other civilian structures, and that “in order to dismantle Hamas, we must dismantle their underground tunnels.”

Israel has heavily bombarded Gaza since Oct. 7 when the Palestinian group carried out a cross-border attack, killing 1,400 people, and taking many hostages.

The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza has risen to 8,005, including 3,342 children, 2,062 women, and 460 elderly, according to the Health Ministry.

The Israeli army's spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, on Saturday announced "expanding its operations," and moving to the "next phase of our war against Hamas," which includes ground operations.