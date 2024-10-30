2 bills related to Health Dept introduced in NA on private members’ day

ISLAMABAD - The lawmakers introduced two bills related to health departments on private members’ day proceedings on Tuesday.

The House, in Tuesday’s sitting, witnessed very thin presence of legislators from both sides of aisle.

With onset of the proceedings, three bills were introduced including ‘The Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill’ 2024’, ‘The Islamabad Healthcare Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2024’ and ‘The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (Amendment) Bill, 2024’.

The chair referred the bills to the standing committees concerned.

Meanwhile, on the finale and 2nd day of The 45th Annual Forum of Parliamentarians for Global Action, panel discussions titled ‘Pursuing justice for international sexual and gender-based crimes’, ‘Effective cooperation in the fight against impunity for international crimes’, ‘Navigating Justice, Human Rights, and International Accountability’, and “Future Opportunities for International Criminal Justice’ were held at Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS).

Convener of Parliamentary Taskforce on SDG(s), National Assembly of Pakistan Bilal Azhar Kayani stressed on the fact that Pakistan supports and promotes the existing international legal frameworks and instruments for justice provided that they are non-selective, impartial, truly independent, fair, and free from sub-ordination of political interests. He further stressed on strengthening and setting up Ad-Hoc Tribunals, JITs and Info-sharing mechanisms to fight against impunity of international crimes as these mechanisms can be tailor-made for prosecuting the perpetrators of international crimes in specific situations.

MNA Ms Mehtab Akbar Rashdi alleged that the world community was not paying the required attention to the issues pertaining to sexual and gender-based violence as internationally signified violations of global orders. She underlined that the global multilateral forums like UN, UNSC and the PGA were striving to reach out all the world countries to build consensus on this pressing issue as it was necessary to ensure human rights, accountability of violators and support for the victims. Despite the unequivocal stance of the international community against sexual and gender-based violence, a comprehensive response was required from the comity of nations as the ratification of the international framework was crucial to ensure accountability of sexual and gender-based violence culprits, she added. She urged the member countries to provide finances to ensure active functioning of the international legal frameworks for swift justice.

Barrister Aqeel Malik, MNA during the panel discussion, noted that the inconsistencies in the national legal system impose serious difficulties as many countries have legal religious and customary laws that are sometimes not compatible with international laws. He mentioned that the double standards in the application of certain international legal frameworks undermine the credibility and universal acceptance of the international legal frameworks. He further discussed the trust deficit among the nations and stressed on rectifying and removing the double standards through international cooperation and deliberation. He also highlighted the concerns of different nations regarding the selective implementation of international laws.

President PGA Syed Naveed Qamar, while concluding the 45th Annual Forum for Parliamentarians for Global Action presented the “Islamabad Plan of Global Action for International Justice.”

The presentation of the Islamabad Plan of Global Action was followed by an open debate by the esteemed participants of the 45th Annual Forum of PGA in which they conveyed their suggestions to be incorporated in it as well.

President PGA Syed Naveed Qamar expressed gratitude to the National Assembly and participants of Parliamentarians for Global Action for successfully conducting the forum and for sharing their insights with the distinguished audience. He also thanked international partners for their support of the PGA’s efforts in promoting accountability, human rights, and the rule of law.