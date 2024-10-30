Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Acting DPO implements guidelines to enhance public Service at Bahawal Police centres

Our Staff Reporter
October 30, 2024
Bahawalpur  -  Acting DPO Naveed Irshad (SP RIB) has issued guidelines to service centres across the district aimed at improving public service. He emphasised the importance of online monitoring in all cases, stating that service centers represent the face of Bahawal Police, where corruption and misconduct will not be tolerated.

In accordance with the Inspector General of Police Punjab’s “Public Service Policy”, the performance of these service centers is set to be further enhanced. Acting DPO Irshad highlighted the clear vision of the Government of Punjab and IG Punjab regarding the delivery of services, stressing that service centers should provide timely assistance to the public. He also urged staff to ensure that citizens are well-informed about all the facilities available, so that more individuals can benefit.

Additionally, Acting DPO Irshad directed the establishment of proper arrangements within service centres, taking into consideration cleanliness, weather conditions, and security.

Our Staff Reporter

